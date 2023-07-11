the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself FULL MOVIE

In a world filled with fear and confusion about diagnoses and medications, a different conversation is emerging, the idea that the body has the innate ability to heal itself.
- Why are we not taught this?
- Why are nature’s remedies routinely ignored or ridiculed by the medical establishment?
- Could there be a motive to keep us sick?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.