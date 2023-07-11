the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself FULL MOVIE

In a world filled with fear and confusion about diagnoses and medications, a different conversation is emerging, the idea that the body has the innate ability to heal itself.

Why are we not taught this?

Why are nature’s remedies routinely ignored or ridiculed by the medical establishment?

Could there be a motive to keep us sick?





the INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself brings together a dynamic group of leading-edge doctors, scientists, researchers, and health advocates offering practical and powerful tools for tapping into your body’s ability to heal.

The film’s creator, Keith Leon S., asks these visionary experts questions that go beyond the surface of conventional models by exploring the most essential elements of health and wellness, including deeply hidden knowledge that is now coming to light.

The cast includes JP Sears, Mikki Willis, Dr. John Demartini, Lynne McTaggart, Dr. Bradley Nelson, Rollin McCraty PhD, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowan, Amandha Vollmer, Kyle Cease, Darius Barazandeh, Marcus Bird, Kathleen Bobak, Lee Carroll, Deanna Courtney, Kim D'Eramo, DO, Julie Renee Doering, Maria Elena, Jeffrey Gignac, Mia Hohl, Dr. Karen Kan, MD, LAc, Dr. Cathleen King, Dr. Erin Kinney, ND, Matty Lansdown, Monika Muranyi, Dr. Clint Rogers, Ken Rohla, Craig Shoemaker, the producer and director, Keith Leon S., and, Lisa Warner.

