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Latest Durham report finds CIA knew Clinton's lawyer was giving them phony evidence about Trump
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20 views • April 23, 2022
The latest findings from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the Russian collusion narrative reveal the CIA knew Hillary Clinton's lawyer was giving them fake information all the way back in 2017. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
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