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BBC telling lies
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52 views • February 05, 2021
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels.
Anarchy:
A Utopian society where individuals enjoy complete freedom without government.
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels.
Anarchy:
A Utopian society where individuals enjoy complete freedom without government.
Keywords
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