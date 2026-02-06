US and China's Economic Strategies, an interview with Patrick Henningsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The interview explores how the U.S. relies on tariffs, sanctions, and financial power, while China focuses on trade and exports to grow influence. From history to modern markets, Patrick Henningsen explains how economic strategies shape global power. Watch the full interview to learn more.
#GlobalEconomy #USChina #EconomicPower #Geopolitics #WorldTrade
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport