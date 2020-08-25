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SUNDAY - AUGUST 23, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2513312728
EP 2080-6PM BRENNAN IS IN TROUBLE; SO IS THE SENATE SSCI - DURHAM CLOSING IN!
John Brennan claims he’s not the subject of a criminal investigation and John Durham told him so. However, it’s more likely Brennan committed perjury numerous times in their eight hour get-together on Friday. It looks like all things related to the Trump – Russia collusion fairy tale go back to Brennan. The interactions between the US and foreign entities most likely involved the CIA and lead back to Brennan. It’s all Brennan. This is why it’s puzzling when you hear the word on the street that Brennan is not the subject of the Durham investigation. EP 2080-6PM BRENNAN IS IN TROUBLE; SO IS THE SENATE SSCI – DURHAM CLOSING IN! – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3aXADco
GUEST: CARLOS ZAPATA A veteran and business owner living in Shasta County, California Carlos is completely fed up with the authoritarian Covid lockdown orders so he gave a stern warning to the Board of Supervisors. “Right now we’re being peaceful and you better be happy we’re good citizens, that we’re peaceful citizens but it’s not gonna be peaceful much longer — and this isn’t a threat — I’m not a criminal, I’ve never been a criminal but I’m telling you real good citizens are going to turn into real concerned and revolutionary citizens real soon. Twitter: Carlos_Zapata_1
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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