CCP Increases Threats Over Pelosi’s Possible Trip to Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p10h8969c
07/24/2022 Retired Army Major General William Enyart: CCP will increase threats over Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan, but its retaliatory action can’t directly threaten the United States domestically