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(EXPLICIT) TAKING MY FREEDOM BACK! My fight against YouTube ends with...
Elle's place 2
Elle's place 2
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57 views • September 26, 2020
I've made some changes since being banished for 2 weeks....its time to "Take our freedoms back!"

Please feel free to join me on any of the following platforms for my newest videos :)


Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia

Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/

YoRe (Elles_Place
https://yourfreehere.com/Elles_Place

NewTube (Elles_Place
https://newtube.app/user/Elles_Place

WIMKIN (Elles_Place)
https://wimkin.com/Elles_Place

Wego.Social
https://wego.social/Elles_Place


Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place

Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica

Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/

MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616

USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place

Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place

Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place

Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place

Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/

IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place

Parlor
https://parler.com/profile/ElleTransTruther/posts

Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place

Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238

dlive.tv
https://dlive.tv/Tippie_wolf5

Discus (Elles Place)
https://disqus.com/by/ellesplace/


POCKETNET
Elles Place

UGEtube (Elles Place)
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Elles%20Place

Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti

etransfer
[email protected]
Keywords
censorshipyoutubeleftist censorship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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