Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Living Exponentially: Carol Soborowski, Soundmind Acupuncture
channel image
Living Exponentially
1 Subscribers
17 views
Published 18 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen speaks with Carol Soborowski about her faith journey, her business Soundmind Acupuncture, and the benefits acupuncture has on the human body.

For more information about Carol Soborowski and Soundmind Acupuncture visit this link: https://kinesisptandperformance.com/meet-carol

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
faithacupunctureeileen teschliving exponentiallycarol soborowskisoundmind acupuncture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket