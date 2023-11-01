Living Exponentially: Carol Soborowski, Soundmind Acupuncture

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen speaks with Carol Soborowski about her faith journey, her business Soundmind Acupuncture, and the benefits acupuncture has on the human body.

For more information about Carol Soborowski and Soundmind Acupuncture visit this link: https://kinesisptandperformance.com/meet-carol



