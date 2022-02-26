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Cheers Erupt After DeSantis Says INGENIOUS Plan For Illegal Immigrants That’ll Anger Biden
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342 views • February 26, 2022
Rusty Weiss from American Lookout reports, Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida burst into cheers when Governor Ron DeSantis announced his idea to send illegal immigrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.
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