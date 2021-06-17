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Illuminati is upgrading animals to human gene body. Kick out of church all who marry & breed hybrids
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220 views • June 17, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Kick out of God’s Church all “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christians who are conducting bestiality by marrying animals upgraded to human gene bodies
How dare you bring into God’s holy house these religious Christian wealthy donators and pastors’ book customers who are conducting bestiality and marrying animals upgraded to human gene bodies. You desecrate God’s Church. Cattle and pigs are not allowed in God’s churches. You should know this already. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian convert hordes, who are redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, are unable to tell the difference between their own heads and buttocks. Just like Nehemiah did, slap these people on the head and pull out their hair and throw them out of your churches. Have respect for God’s house. You disrespect his body of Christ by bringing animals into his temple. You come to church to hunt around for mates to breed genetic descendants, and you breed animal hybrids. These religious Christians are absolutely crazy and not right in the head. They talk nonsense and live in some delusional world. They have lost all touch with reality and common sense. They are religious gutter scum and brute beasts themselves. Why are their pastors allowing this, and not kicking out these church donators and book customers and church elders? Shame on them. Repent or God will close down all your Jezebel’s “women’s head coverings rebelling” churches, and send sword, famine and plague as judgment for all this bestiality and abominations you are conducting inside his churches. You have been warned. Warn all your church donators and book customers and Christian ministry business industry customers and bosses and clients and neighbors and coworkers and friends and family, too, if you are not a fake “watchman on the wall” cowardly traitor who is afraid of assassinations and ridicule. Do not be afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, or getting poisoned by sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & flesh-eating bacteria & mercury, or getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, or getting all your incomes cut off, or all your families slaughtered for Christ who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life, or having all your church donators getting angry and disgusted at you for restoring the original Bible verses or thinking that you are a lunatic. Love takes precedence. Carry out God’s self-sacrificial love and warn 100% of God’s truth now. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Kick out of God’s Church all “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christians who are conducting bestiality by marrying animals upgraded to human gene bodies
How dare you bring into God’s holy house these religious Christian wealthy donators and pastors’ book customers who are conducting bestiality and marrying animals upgraded to human gene bodies. You desecrate God’s Church. Cattle and pigs are not allowed in God’s churches. You should know this already. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian convert hordes, who are redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, are unable to tell the difference between their own heads and buttocks. Just like Nehemiah did, slap these people on the head and pull out their hair and throw them out of your churches. Have respect for God’s house. You disrespect his body of Christ by bringing animals into his temple. You come to church to hunt around for mates to breed genetic descendants, and you breed animal hybrids. These religious Christians are absolutely crazy and not right in the head. They talk nonsense and live in some delusional world. They have lost all touch with reality and common sense. They are religious gutter scum and brute beasts themselves. Why are their pastors allowing this, and not kicking out these church donators and book customers and church elders? Shame on them. Repent or God will close down all your Jezebel’s “women’s head coverings rebelling” churches, and send sword, famine and plague as judgment for all this bestiality and abominations you are conducting inside his churches. You have been warned. Warn all your church donators and book customers and Christian ministry business industry customers and bosses and clients and neighbors and coworkers and friends and family, too, if you are not a fake “watchman on the wall” cowardly traitor who is afraid of assassinations and ridicule. Do not be afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, or getting poisoned by sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & flesh-eating bacteria & mercury, or getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, or getting all your incomes cut off, or all your families slaughtered for Christ who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life, or having all your church donators getting angry and disgusted at you for restoring the original Bible verses or thinking that you are a lunatic. Love takes precedence. Carry out God’s self-sacrificial love and warn 100% of God’s truth now. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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