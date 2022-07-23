NIGHT SHADOWS 07222022 -- UFO FLAP, An Arrival and Fake Rapture. Overturn, Overturn, Overturn

July 22, 2022 and the world is all but totally insane just as the Lord said He would do for God Rejection, and the world entire religious world has refused the offer to ENTER IN, saying "We will not!" and thus the world faces total ruin and all of the signs are now here that JUDGMENT DAY has begun. The Lord said He would OVERTURN, OVERTURN, OVERTURN and now we are watching the rulers being OVERTURNED. The UFO flap, the acclimation project is now full speed ahead which means the ARRIVAL is very close at hand. Earth Changes abound, the Sun anomalies increase but few are paying any attention. Is the rapture of the Bride close or still far away? Daniel's 70th Week appears to begin September 26/27th, 2022 - not good news for anyone and more...

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