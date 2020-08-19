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Buon Ferragosto Italiani trogloditi (Grazie Dott. Roberto Petrella)
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3014 views • August 19, 2020
Salve Dino Tinelli,
Note da parte di Youtube dopo 53.600 visualizzazioni:
Come forse saprai, le Norme della community descrivono quali contenuti sono consentiti e quali non sono consentiti su YouTube. Il tuo video Buon Ferragosto Italiani trogloditi (Grazie Dott. Roberto Petrella) ci è stato segnalato per la revisione. Dall'esame è emerso che il video vìola le nostre norme ed è stato rimosso da YouTube.
Note da parte di Youtube dopo 53.600 visualizzazioni:
Come forse saprai, le Norme della community descrivono quali contenuti sono consentiti e quali non sono consentiti su YouTube. Il tuo video Buon Ferragosto Italiani trogloditi (Grazie Dott. Roberto Petrella) ci è stato segnalato per la revisione. Dall'esame è emerso che il video vìola le nostre norme ed è stato rimosso da YouTube.
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