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RFK Jr. | Captured Agencies & Blocking Treatment to Create $ 98 B Vaxx Industry
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133 views • December 21, 2021
RFK Jr. | Captured Agencies, Blocking Treatment & The Inverse of Everything You're Supposed to Do in a Pandemic
Clip by Kristall from: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von #370
Robert F. Kennedy’s New Book: The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci/Robert-F-Kennedy/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510766808
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von #370
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNjr4WEY1ao - Dec 9, 2021. This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
RFK Jr. | Captured Agencies & Blocking Treatment to Create $ 98 B Vaxx Industry
RFK Jr, Robert F Kennedy, Captured Agencies, Blocking Treatment to Create $ 98 B Vaxx Industry, Dec 9 2021.
Clip by Kristall from: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von #370
Robert F. Kennedy’s New Book: The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci/Robert-F-Kennedy/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510766808
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von #370
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNjr4WEY1ao - Dec 9, 2021. This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
RFK Jr. | Captured Agencies & Blocking Treatment to Create $ 98 B Vaxx Industry
RFK Jr, Robert F Kennedy, Captured Agencies, Blocking Treatment to Create $ 98 B Vaxx Industry, Dec 9 2021.
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