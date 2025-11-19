FUN ADVENTURES AROUND MONUMENT VALLEY ON MY LAST DAY IN UTAH

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my websites at https://www.erickaseyphotography.com and https://www.rollingrevival.org.













***IMPORTANT LINKS***





Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com





Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org





Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4





Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f





OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7













— CYBERTRUCKS I’VE SEEN —





1. Columbus, GA





2. Custer State Park, SD





3. Gibbon Falls, WY





4. Alpine, WY





5. McCall, ID





6. Missoula, MT





7. Aberdeen, WA





8. Tumwater, WA





9. Banks, OR





10. North Plains, OR





11. Grants Pass, OR





12. Klamath Falls, OR





13. Winnemucca, NV





14. Wendover, NV





15. Hurricane, UT













— DESERT STUFF —





1. Salt Flats





2. Great Salt Lake





3. Piute Lake





4. Kanarra Falls





5. Zion National Park





6. Bryce Canyon National Park





7. Capitol Reef





8. Goblin Valley





9. Canyonlands





10. Arches National Park





11. Fisher Towers





12. Monument Valley





13. Mesa Verde National Park, CO





14. Shiprock, NM





15. Antelope Island





16. Horseshoe Bend





17. Grand Canyon





18. Flagstaff





19. Sedona





20. Montezuma Castle





21. Tonto Natural Bridge





22. Theodore Roosevelt Lake





23. Lost Dutchman





24. Superstition Mountains





25. South Mountain Preserve





26. Lake Havasu





27. Quartzsite





28. Blythe Geoglyph





29. Glamis Sand Dunes





30. Salton Sea





31. Joshua Tree





32. Hoover Dam





33. Valley of Fire





34. Casa Grande Ruins













— NATIONAL FORESTS I’VE VISITED —





1. George Washington





2. Thomas Jefferson





3. Cherokee





4. Chattahoochee





5. Ocoee





6. Pisgah





7. Monongahela





8. Allegheny





9. Finger Lakes





10. Daniel Boone





11. Mark Twain





12. Nebraska





13. Black Hills





14. Bighorn





15. Teton





16. Boise





17. Payette





18. Clearwater





19. Flathead





20. Lolo





21. Mount Baker





22. Olympic





23. Mount Hood





24. Deschutes





25. Rouge River





26. Dixie













— DISPERSED CAMPING ON ALL U.S. NATIONAL FORESTS IS 100% PERFECTLY LEGAL TO STAY IN FOR A MAXIMUM OF 14 DAYS IN ANY 60 DAY PERIOD, SO IF YOU TRY TO VIOLATE MY RIGHTS THEN YOU’LL BE MET WITH EXTREME RESISTANCE —





Long Link - https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/blackhills/recreation/dispersed-camping





Short Link - https://tinyurl.com/3ppdb3a2













EXTRA DETAILS





Total Videos: 649





Facebook Life Events: 330





Life’s Work Photos: 108





iPhone Pictures: 4,145





iPhone Songs: 1,500





iPhone Videos: 22





iPhone Apps: 16





Google Maps Places: 11,500





Google Calendar Events: 27,100





Data Backups: 46













Also, remember to Like, Comment and Subscribe













I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU SUPPORT ME BELOW





Patreon - https://bit.ly/2Rrwh4Y





CashApp - https://bit.ly/44DPunB





Landscape Prints - https://bit.ly/388Kid3





Rolling Revival Apparel - https://bit.ly/33JEd7U





Travel Gear List on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GfKDhu













THE VAN AND ME





My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently





My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021





Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van





Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp





Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway





Mileage: 105,247





Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall





Purchase Amount: $7,495





Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021





Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ





How I Make Money: Social Security





Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony HX400V & RX100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone





Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch





Video Editing Software: Adobe Premiere Pro CC













BACKGROUND MUSIC





SONG 1 - Henrik Olsson - “Departure”





SONG 2 - Magnofield - “To The Beat”





SONG 3 - Kasbo - “Over You”





SONG 4 - Sebastian Forslund - “Road to Somewhere New”





SONG 5 - Thievery Corporation - “Lebanese Blonde”





SONG 6 - Utah Saints - “Techknowledgy”