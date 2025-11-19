BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FUN ADVENTURES AROUND MONUMENT VALLEY ON MY LAST DAY IN UTAH
riseabovelifeschallenges
riseabovelifeschallenges
4 views • 3 days ago

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my websites at https://www.erickaseyphotography.com and https://www.rollingrevival.org.




***IMPORTANT LINKS***


Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com


Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org


Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4


Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f


OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7




— CYBERTRUCKS I’VE SEEN —


1. Columbus, GA


2. Custer State Park, SD


3. Gibbon Falls, WY


4. Alpine, WY


5. McCall, ID


6. Missoula, MT


7. Aberdeen, WA


8. Tumwater, WA


9. Banks, OR


10. North Plains, OR


11. Grants Pass, OR


12. Klamath Falls, OR


13. Winnemucca, NV


14. Wendover, NV


15. Hurricane, UT




— DESERT STUFF —


1. Salt Flats


2. Great Salt Lake


3. Piute Lake


4. Kanarra Falls


5. Zion National Park


6. Bryce Canyon National Park


7. Capitol Reef


8. Goblin Valley


9. Canyonlands


10. Arches National Park


11. Fisher Towers


12. Monument Valley


13. Mesa Verde National Park, CO


14. Shiprock, NM


15. Antelope Island


16. Horseshoe Bend


17. Grand Canyon


18. Flagstaff


19. Sedona


20. Montezuma Castle


21. Tonto Natural Bridge


22. Theodore Roosevelt Lake


23. Lost Dutchman


24. Superstition Mountains


25. South Mountain Preserve


26. Lake Havasu


27. Quartzsite


28. Blythe Geoglyph


29. Glamis Sand Dunes


30. Salton Sea


31. Joshua Tree


32. Hoover Dam


33. Valley of Fire


34. Casa Grande Ruins




— NATIONAL FORESTS I’VE VISITED —


1. George Washington


2. Thomas Jefferson


3. Cherokee


4. Chattahoochee


5. Ocoee


6. Pisgah


7. Monongahela


8. Allegheny


9. Finger Lakes


10. Daniel Boone


11. Mark Twain


12. Nebraska


13. Black Hills


14. Bighorn


15. Teton


16. Boise


17. Payette


18. Clearwater


19. Flathead


20. Lolo


21. Mount Baker


22. Olympic


23. Mount Hood


24. Deschutes


25. Rouge River


26. Dixie




— DISPERSED CAMPING ON ALL U.S. NATIONAL FORESTS IS 100% PERFECTLY LEGAL TO STAY IN FOR A MAXIMUM OF 14 DAYS IN ANY 60 DAY PERIOD, SO IF YOU TRY TO VIOLATE MY RIGHTS THEN YOU’LL BE MET WITH EXTREME RESISTANCE —


Long Link - https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/blackhills/recreation/dispersed-camping


Short Link - https://tinyurl.com/3ppdb3a2




EXTRA DETAILS


Total Videos: 649


Facebook Life Events: 330


Life’s Work Photos: 108


iPhone Pictures: 4,145


iPhone Songs: 1,500


iPhone Videos: 22


iPhone Apps: 16


Google Maps Places: 11,500


Google Calendar Events: 27,100


Data Backups: 46




Also, remember to Like, Comment and Subscribe




I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU SUPPORT ME BELOW


Patreon - https://bit.ly/2Rrwh4Y


CashApp - https://bit.ly/44DPunB


Landscape Prints - https://bit.ly/388Kid3


Rolling Revival Apparel - https://bit.ly/33JEd7U


Travel Gear List on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GfKDhu




THE VAN AND ME


My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently


My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021


Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van


Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp


Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway


Mileage: 105,247


Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall


Purchase Amount: $7,495


Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021


Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ


How I Make Money: Social Security


Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony HX400V & RX100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone


Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch


Video Editing Software: Adobe Premiere Pro CC




BACKGROUND MUSIC


SONG 1 - Henrik Olsson - “Departure”


SONG 2 - Magnofield - “To The Beat”


SONG 3 - Kasbo - “Over You”


SONG 4 - Sebastian Forslund - “Road to Somewhere New”


SONG 5 - Thievery Corporation - “Lebanese Blonde”


SONG 6 - Utah Saints - “Techknowledgy”

