Florida Supreme Court To Seize CLOT SHOTS? High Court Accepts Writ Of Mandamus To Halt BIOWEAPON

(Mar 6, 2024) BioTech researcher Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to talk about the Florida Supreme Court accepting a document that calls for the seizure of all mRNA bioweapon injections.
Karen Kingston’s article: “Pending Florida Supreme Court Case: Will DeSantis & AG Moody Be Court-Ordered to Remove ALL mRNA Injections from Florida?”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/pending-florida-supreme-court-case
Karen Kingston's Substack: https://substack.com/@karenkingston
Stew Peters: https://StewPeters.com
Video source: https://rumble.com/v4hojc6-florida-supreme-court-to-seize-clot-shots-high-court-accepts-writ-of-mandam.html
