Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Florida Supreme Court To Seize CLOT SHOTS? High Court Accepts Writ Of Mandamus To Halt BIOWEAPON
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1381 Subscribers
985 views
Published 13 hours ago

(Mar 6, 2024) BioTech researcher Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to talk about the Florida Supreme Court accepting a document that calls for the seizure of all mRNA bioweapon injections.


Karen Kingston’s article: “Pending Florida Supreme Court Case: Will DeSantis & AG Moody Be Court-Ordered to Remove ALL mRNA Injections from Florida?”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/pending-florida-supreme-court-case


Karen Kingston's Substack: https://substack.com/@karenkingston


Stew Peters: https://StewPeters.com


Video source: https://rumble.com/v4hojc6-florida-supreme-court-to-seize-clot-shots-high-court-accepts-writ-of-mandam.html

Keywords
current eventsfloridasupreme courtvaccinepublic healthmedicineron desantisbioweaponmrnastew petersjoseph ladapoclot shotkaren kingstonashley moody

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket