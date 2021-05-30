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FAQ #5 Latex Layers & Allowing To Dry When Mold Making
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10 views • May 30, 2021
Talking about layering latex when mold making and the time it takes for the latex to dry before applying further layers to make your latex mold.
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Amazon Affiliate Links:
Polycraft Liquid Latex for Mould/Mold Making - 1 Litre: https://amzn.to/3uEJo2Z
Polycraft Liquid Latex for Mould/Mold Making - 2 Litre: https://amzn.to/3fVpVpE
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
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Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Polycraft Liquid Latex for Mould/Mold Making - 1 Litre: https://amzn.to/3uEJo2Z
Polycraft Liquid Latex for Mould/Mold Making - 2 Litre: https://amzn.to/3fVpVpE
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
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