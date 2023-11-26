9 Realms of Planar Earth - It is not a Spinning Globe

Learn where the phrase "rising to a higher plane" originated from plus why the evil elite have hidden secret knowledge. Earth is not a fast, spinning globe rocketing thru space. It is also way larger and likely organized into Realms as the ancients knew. No wonder why no one is allowed to go to Antartica or certain places in the world. The firmament is up but most everything else is down or far beyond perspective in other dimensions or realms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.