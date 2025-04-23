The Power of Oneness with God! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Discover the incredible truth of John 14:8-11—Jesus and the Father are one, and through Christ in you, miracles and healing flow! 🔥 Be conscious of His glory dwelling in you (Isaiah 60:2, 40:5). As you grow in Him (2 Corinthians 3:18), His life shines through you. You’re never alone—Holy Spirit is with you always (John 14:16-18). Embrace the treasure within this earthen vessel (2 Corinthians 4:6-7) and let Jesus’ life manifest in you! 🙌





Join us to explore how to grow God’s presence in you and live a life where His glory is seen! 🚀





The Power of Oneness with God!

Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024

Prophetic Time | 14 April 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/QrUL0Jzxo0o





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/bb49NV_6erg





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/DQZEJoUQiNA





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/iPcPVtKadTg





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/5-WjiX3Oxqk





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit