Dr. Jason Dean - The NOW Plot to Enslave Future Generations Through Vaccines, Nanotech & Biometrics
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 22 days ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse Livestream

On Nov 7, 2022 Monday @ 2:00 PM EST 7:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Jason Dean

Topic: The NOW Plot to Enslave Future Generations Through Vaccines, Nanotech & Biometrics

Website: www.bravetv.com

Bio:

 Dr. Jason Dean is a Husband, Father, and Doctor Calling out Medical & Pharma Cartels.
 

Dean is best known for helping people reverse chronic health issues.
For 19 years Dr. Dean and his wife have operated Palmer Natural Health, the largest Nutrition & Chiropractic office in the World, utilizing whole food nutrition and Quantum Nutrition. 

Dr. Dean is the Creator and Host of BraveTV.com and the Owner of Revolution Health. BraveTV is a media and content channel for Restoring the American Republic. This is done through the education of Health Freedom, Constitutional learning and maximizing Knowledge.

FOLLOW AND WATCH:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BraveTV
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@drjasondean
Telegram: https://t.me/BraveTVChannel
Website: www.bravetv.com
Telegram: https://t.me/BraveTVChannel

 

 

Interview Panel

Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView  https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse

