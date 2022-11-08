Dr. Jason Dean - The NOW Plot to Enslave Future Generations Through Vaccines, Nanotech & Biometrics

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life present
Quantum Nurse Livestream
On Nov 7, 2022 Monday @ 2:00 PM EST 7:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Jason Dean
Topic: The NOW Plot to Enslave Future Generations Through Vaccines, Nanotech & Biometrics
Website: www.bravetv.com
Bio:
Dr. Jason Dean is a Husband, Father, and Doctor Calling out Medical & Pharma Cartels.
Dean is best known for helping people reverse chronic health issues.
For 19 years Dr. Dean and his wife have operated Palmer Natural Health, the largest Nutrition & Chiropractic office in the World, utilizing whole food nutrition and Quantum Nutrition.
Dr. Dean is the Creator and Host of BraveTV.com and the Owner of Revolution Health. BraveTV is a media and content channel for Restoring the American Republic. This is done through the education of Health Freedom, Constitutional learning and maximizing Knowledge.
