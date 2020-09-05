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Bolton defends Trump against allegations he disparaged war dead | Fox Exclusive
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45 views • September 05, 2020
A report in The Atlantic magazine claimed in November 2018 Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France over disdain for slain veterans; John Roberts reports.
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