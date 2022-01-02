© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disclosure
Follow
3
Share
Report
160 views • January 02, 2022
A secret group of spritually advanced beings, helping behind the scenes? Interesting video of someone who claims to be helping with the human trafficking epidemic. Love is the answer, even if what he's saying isn't true. We can all overcome these evil villains if we come at them with conviction and with love in our hearts. Not love for them and what they do, but love for humanity. We need to all unite! We are all human after all, no matter what our differences.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.