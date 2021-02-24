Return To Origin

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21 views • February 24, 2021
and yet another video of my creations...
To create these tracks is a beautiful act-ivity
and perhaps there are a few who love these creations...
This new track is named "Spiral Dance"
It is the 2nd track of my new album "Spiritual Home"
For download on my website
https://www.yardleypearson.com/music-shop
@BandCamp
https://yardleypearson.bandcamp.com/album/spiritual-home
Enjoy
Also on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yardley_pearson/
To create these tracks is a beautiful act-ivity
and perhaps there are a few who love these creations...
This new track is named "Spiral Dance"
It is the 2nd track of my new album "Spiritual Home"
For download on my website
https://www.yardleypearson.com/music-shop
@BandCamp
https://yardleypearson.bandcamp.com/album/spiritual-home
Enjoy
Also on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yardley_pearson/
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