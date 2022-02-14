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Quebec had a referendum but did not separate
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30 views • February 14, 2022
In 1980 and 1995 quebeck had a referendum to leave "canada". Both times they decided to stay. quebec does not have common law. However they do like jokes and laughing and pot and having fun. quebeckers ae also knows and "quebeckoise" They lost at the Plains of Abraham, and are not too happy about being losers.
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