BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“A disease able to affect the economies of Nations”
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
243 views • 10 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Alex Jones: You said this on the show four years ago, nobody else was saying it. Now they admit the COVID shots were 1000s of different combos, testing on people. Why are they dumping everything into this?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Because we grow them in the same cell line. Polio vaccines are grown in viro-monkey kidney cells. I made the E6 cell line, of the clone of Viro E6. Viro E6 was the clone that would support Ebola. So Ebola has been in your polio shots since 1994. And I can prove it I have the publication.

Alex Jones: Why are they doing this?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Because they are financially liable. "A disease able to affect the economies of Nations" was Hillary Johnson's forward to our first book Plague, and she wrote it in 2014.

It's very critical to understand! They're doing it because they're liable…


06/17/2024 - Full interview on InfoWars with Alex Jones: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6670b698cd51d8eebf030334

Keywords
healthnewsalex jonesinfowarssciencetruthdr judy mikovitscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy