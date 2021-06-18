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Paul McCartney Birthday Message - June 18 - Tina Foster
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170 views • June 18, 2021
The Deep State's NWO agenda and the Paul is Dead truth movement...
Tina Foster is the author of Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849) and
The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements (https://www.amazon.com/Splitting-Image-Exposing-Doubles-Impostor-Replacements/dp/1795686812/ref=pd_bxgy_14_img_3/134-3697306-7290623?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_i=1795686812&pd_rd_r=e0330294-3929-41da-b698-91f997b6adb6&pd_rd_w=47raR&pd_rd_wg=jF0vi&pf_rd_p=a2006322-0bc0-4db9-a08e-d168c18ce6f0&pf_rd_r=6E9XY5HKQN4BQN7PR53S&psc=1&refRID=6E9XY5HKQN4BQN7PR53S)
Tina's blog: https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Tina Foster is the author of Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849) and
The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements (https://www.amazon.com/Splitting-Image-Exposing-Doubles-Impostor-Replacements/dp/1795686812/ref=pd_bxgy_14_img_3/134-3697306-7290623?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_i=1795686812&pd_rd_r=e0330294-3929-41da-b698-91f997b6adb6&pd_rd_w=47raR&pd_rd_wg=jF0vi&pf_rd_p=a2006322-0bc0-4db9-a08e-d168c18ce6f0&pf_rd_r=6E9XY5HKQN4BQN7PR53S&psc=1&refRID=6E9XY5HKQN4BQN7PR53S)
Tina's blog: https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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