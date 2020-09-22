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Πληρωμένη απάντηση της Μαρία Ζαχάροβα σε δημοσιογράφο/παπαγαλάκι του BBC
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105 views • September 22, 2020
Η εκπρόσωπος του ρωσικού Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών, Μαρία Ζαχάροβα, σε ένα απολαυστικό απόσπασμα συνέντευξής της στον δημοσιογράφο του BBC, Steve Rosenberg.
Μην ξεχνάτε να κάνετε εγγραφή στο κανάλι.
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
Μην ξεχνάτε να κάνετε εγγραφή στο κανάλι.
Επισκεφτείτε το μπλογκ Μαντάτα: https://mandataapoekso.blogspot.com/
τη σελίδα "Μαντάτα" στο facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandata.apoekso
Ακολουθήστε τα Μαντάτα στο twitter: @mandata10
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