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Collection of Paul Fouillen Artworks
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7 views • November 07, 2019
Collection of Paul Fouillen Artworks From 1950s, like this Vintage set including Round Plate, Fruit Bowl, Sauce Boat, Lug Bowl, Soup Tureen, Vintage Serving Platter with handles.Country of Manufacture Brittany France.
All Mid century pieces have an attribution mark such as a manufacturer’s label, a certificate of authenticity, or a production mark. Item Condition is Good and Vintage items have no defects, but it may show slight traces of use. Materials include: Earthenware, Faience and Tin Glazed.
Traditional Hand painted artwork. Floral and geometric patterns, Striped rim with red-brown and Ochre colors. More detailed information and pictures via email.
All Mid century pieces have an attribution mark such as a manufacturer’s label, a certificate of authenticity, or a production mark. Item Condition is Good and Vintage items have no defects, but it may show slight traces of use. Materials include: Earthenware, Faience and Tin Glazed.
Traditional Hand painted artwork. Floral and geometric patterns, Striped rim with red-brown and Ochre colors. More detailed information and pictures via email.
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