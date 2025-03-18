⚠️GAZA: IDF warplanes are targeting multiple areas in the Gaza Strip

⚠️IDF warplanes are targeting multiple areas in the Gaza Strip.

Violent airstrikes have been reported in the northern, central, and southern Gaza Strip.

More than 40 dead and dozens injured after a massive Israeli attack on Gaza tonight, breaking the ceasefire.

🐻 These are the "militants who planned attacks" according to Israel; these are the victims.

"If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza, and the murderers and rapists of Hamas will meet the IDF with forces they have never known before.

Trump made it clear that Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, and anyone who seeks to terrorize Israel and the United States will pay a heavy price.

A few hours ago, Israel claimed to have obtained information suggesting that Hamas is preparing another attack against it. They appear to have used this as an excuse to continue attacking the Gaza Strip.

➡️ The Israeli military is currently resuming its military operations in the Gaza Strip, Axios reports, citing Netanyahu's office.

➡️ The Israeli military claims it is carrying out massive attacks against "Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip."

➡️ The attacks have killed at least 10 people, including a child, according to local authorities. The Israeli military said the target was "militants planning attacks."

➡️ In central Gaza, two attacks hit the outskirts of the Bureij urban refugee camp. One struck a school serving as a shelter for displaced Palestinians, killing a 52-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew, according to officials at the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the wounded were taken. The Israeli military stated that the attack targeted "militants planting explosives."