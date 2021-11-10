© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breakthrough Cases Abound Internationally
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • November 10, 2021
Increasing numbers of breakthrough cases. Hospitals are filling up. It's happening in countries with less censorship. International breakthru cases continue to increase all around the world. Censorship will continue to happen in the United States until it becomes too much to deny. Just like what happened with "rare" breakthrough cases. They stopped calling it rare when everyone started to break out and we found out that the vaccine wasn't made for immunity.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.