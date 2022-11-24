Top Republican Leader Would Set Up Special Committee on China

https://gnews.org/articles/533356
Summary：11/22/2022 Kevin McCarthy, a top Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said that he would establish a committee on China if elected House Speaker, as he accused the CCP of intellectual property theft.
