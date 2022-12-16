1 Corinthians 13 - The Love Chapter - (KJV Audio Bible)

The 13th chapter of 1st Corinthians has become a timeless favorite of Bible readers worldwide. It has been dubbed "The Love Chapter" among the most read chapters of the Bible.

The New Testament was written in Greek and as languages go, some have more words for a single English word. We also have multiple words for single foreign language words, depending on the language, of course. Such is the case in this beloved chapter written by the Apostle Paul. He goes into detail describing true love.

In English, we have one word: love. However, in Greek, there are more than one word (and their variants) that are translated 'love' in the English Bible: phileo, and agape. Phileo is the word Philadelphia is derived from and is commonly called brotherly love. Agape is the broader, more inclusive meaning that points toward Godly love. The translators chose to use the English word 'charity' for this pure form of love.

This chapter lays out what pure love is and what we all should strive to be.

