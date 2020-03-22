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What a German Lung Specialist says about the Corona Virus (COVID-19)
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37 views • March 22, 2020
In this video we listen to a German lung specialist. He shows statistics of viruses and he explains a number of things about this Corona Virus, and why there is no scientific evidence as to whether it is a threat, and if so, what type of threat.
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