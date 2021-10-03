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EP 131: The Day My Music Died
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0 view • October 03, 2021
This week, we have a bit of a different show as Alex opens up and talks about why he stopped playing music when he was younger, more specifically, playing drums. Hear about how the band Metallica influenced him, the name of the first band he played in, how he learned to play, and ultimately what happened that made him decide to stop playing (and how it affected his future). We hope you enjoy and take away from this episode that even though something seemingly catastrophic or traumatic can happen, it may very well lead you to a better place in the long run. Life is an amazing journey...if you allow it to be.
Episode Links:
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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