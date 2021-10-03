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EP 131: The Day My Music Died
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, we have a bit of a different show as Alex opens up and talks about why he stopped playing music when he was younger, more specifically, playing drums. Hear about how the band Metallica influenced him, the name of the first band he played in, how he learned to play, and ultimately what happened that made him decide to stop playing (and how it affected his future). We hope you enjoy and take away from this episode that even though something seemingly catastrophic or traumatic can happen, it may very well lead you to a better place in the long run. Life is an amazing journey...if you allow it to be.

Episode Links:

Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819

Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_

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