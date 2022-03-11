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Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe - A. Bilheran - 26 april 2017
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Official Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCikCehojFg_CI-v3r__hBtg/videos
Playlist of English Ariane Bilheran : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ce8699bc-33e5-4c0d-83dc-c8f286d7f066?index=1
"Ariane Bilheran; Doctor in psychopathology and author of the book “The Imposture of Sexual Rights” available in French on Amazon (English version available soon) delivers to us her analysis on the sexual education program based on the IPPF & BZDA's official documents.
http://www.oif.ac.at/fileadmin/OEIF/andere_Publikationen/WHO_BZgA_Standards.pdf
Europe is the experimental platform for international standards that will be imposed to us on a global level.
These documents have not been approved either by the international experts of children's psychology nor by the specialists of psychic trauma. They are imposed to french people through an ideological infiltration without them being informed or aware of the real contents of what is truly planned to “teach” children starting from birth.
Is it a conspiracy theory to question official documents and bring them to light?
Is it a conspiracy theory to ask for a national and global debate with Child Protection Specialists and Psychologists specialized in children and trauma regarding sexual prevention of minors?
Is it a conspiracy to find it very strange, or even totalitarian, that these texts are imposed to us without consulting the population and are used as references on many official sites?
Here some links of the official documents:
http://www.cres-paca.org/arkotheque/client/crespaca/thematiques/detail_document.php?ref=3025&;titre=standards-pour-l-education-sexuelle-en-europe-un-cadre-de-reference-pour-les-decideur-politiques-les-autorites-competentes-en-matiere-d-education-et-de-sante-et-les-specialistes
https://www.reseau-canope.fr/outils-egalite-filles-garcons/pour-aborder-leducation-a-la-sante-et-a-la-sexualite.html
The alert of mental hearth professionals in France :
http://pros-contre-educsex.strikingly.com
The petition: http://petitionpublique.fr/PeticaoListaSignatarios.aspx?page=&;sr=1621&pi=P2017N49527 "
Playlist of English Ariane Bilheran : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ce8699bc-33e5-4c0d-83dc-c8f286d7f066?index=1
"Ariane Bilheran; Doctor in psychopathology and author of the book “The Imposture of Sexual Rights” available in French on Amazon (English version available soon) delivers to us her analysis on the sexual education program based on the IPPF & BZDA's official documents.
http://www.oif.ac.at/fileadmin/OEIF/andere_Publikationen/WHO_BZgA_Standards.pdf
Europe is the experimental platform for international standards that will be imposed to us on a global level.
These documents have not been approved either by the international experts of children's psychology nor by the specialists of psychic trauma. They are imposed to french people through an ideological infiltration without them being informed or aware of the real contents of what is truly planned to “teach” children starting from birth.
Is it a conspiracy theory to question official documents and bring them to light?
Is it a conspiracy theory to ask for a national and global debate with Child Protection Specialists and Psychologists specialized in children and trauma regarding sexual prevention of minors?
Is it a conspiracy to find it very strange, or even totalitarian, that these texts are imposed to us without consulting the population and are used as references on many official sites?
Here some links of the official documents:
http://www.cres-paca.org/arkotheque/client/crespaca/thematiques/detail_document.php?ref=3025&;titre=standards-pour-l-education-sexuelle-en-europe-un-cadre-de-reference-pour-les-decideur-politiques-les-autorites-competentes-en-matiere-d-education-et-de-sante-et-les-specialistes
https://www.reseau-canope.fr/outils-egalite-filles-garcons/pour-aborder-leducation-a-la-sante-et-a-la-sexualite.html
The alert of mental hearth professionals in France :
http://pros-contre-educsex.strikingly.com
The petition: http://petitionpublique.fr/PeticaoListaSignatarios.aspx?page=&;sr=1621&pi=P2017N49527 "
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