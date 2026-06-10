Fake Christians listening to “post mid trib rapture lies” reptilian Satanists are scared but charge

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). Many lukewarm Christians are watching the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites' television fake news and panicking, because they are afraid of the world events that are taking place, such as wars & rumors of wars & earthquakes & famines & meteors & fuel crisis & hyper-inflation & “mark of the beast” mandatory vaccinations & police state & demon apparitions & etc. The remedy for this fear is to love God and to defend the 12 million children they are eating inside their church member witch assassins’ church food and to kamikaze attack Satan Lucifer & his millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist world elites & militaries & CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins, so that millions of them will attack you with CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from next door & flesh-eating bacteria bioweapons & starvation brinks & slaughtered families & sending of demon spirits who rip in half their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests & witchcraft curses & tens of thousands of reptilian demon spirit fake human gang-stalkers with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMP weapon mobile phones & F-14 jets & drones & boats & dozens of tinted-window white CIA trucks, then you will not be focused on fear of world events anymore. You will be too busy loving & glorifying God & warning & fighting billions of God’s enemies & protecting God’s flock & feeding God’s flock & defending 12 million children & exposing evil & encouraging God’s people & having no time to sleep, so you will not have time or the comfort or the leisure of being afraid of all the world events circus show comedy that Satan Lucifer & his Donald Trump doppleganger & Vladimir Putin doppleganger & Xi Jinping clone & Benjamin Netanyahu Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists are putting on with their fake speeches & wars & fuel crisis & nuclear wars & manufactured famines & bioweapon pandemics & release of Godzilla titan demons out of the abyss. It is all a big clown show. You need to fear God instead, and have a holy reverence towards him, instead of having no fear of God and running around with nude women’s heads & cross-dressing in androgynous transvestite men’s pants to mock God’s Word, and dancing & singing & eating in God’s house to make it a party club house, and hunting for nice Christian men reptilian hybrid nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist demon spirit fake human mates to breed hybrid children to demon-possess using your 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate to corrupt society & family to invite all the Noah’s days nephilim demons back from the abyss into your church & government to exterminate your human specie. This is what you should be fearing and not the world events. Fear if you are glorifying God and obeying his Word and exemplifying him properly.





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