Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CREEPY MATRIX! Company launches HEAD and BODY swapping lab _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
37 Subscribers
120 views
Published 13 hours ago

What if you could swap out your cancer ridden body with a new body? What if you could swap out your Alzheimers racked body with a new one... keeping your consciousness intact? Yes a totally new body but your memories are all still there. 


It sounds like  it's straight out of a sci-fi novel, but it's happening right now and it's real.  I'm talking about the unveiling of the world’s first head transplant system by a new start up company called BrainBridge. 

Keywords
sciencematrixmedicinecloningbody swap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket