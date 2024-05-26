CREEPY MATRIX! Company launches HEAD and BODY swapping lab _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

What if you could swap out your cancer ridden body with a new body? What if you could swap out your Alzheimers racked body with a new one... keeping your consciousness intact? Yes a totally new body but your memories are all still there.





It sounds like it's straight out of a sci-fi novel, but it's happening right now and it's real. I'm talking about the unveiling of the world’s first head transplant system by a new start up company called BrainBridge.