Racist Jasmine – Liberal Hypocrisy – Liberals Are Violent

Jasmine Crockett Explains Why She Voted Against A Charlie Kirk Resolution





Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said she was hurt that only two white House representatives voted against a resolution honoring far-right activist Charlie Kirk.





“The rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color,” Crockett said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to [people of color].”





https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jasmine-crockett-voted-against-charlie-kirk-resolution_n_68d0110ce4b066d79ee431f5

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes on Ugly Racist Rant About ‘White Tears,’ Gets Zero Pushback from CNN Anchor





CNN allowed Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett to go on a racial tirade against white people with no pushback.





While appearing on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” program on Monday, the sophomore lawmaker slammed “mediocre white boys” who complain about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/rep-jasmine-crockett-goes-on-ugly-racist-rant-about-white-tears-gets-zero-pushback-from-cnn-anchor/ar-AA1yq7m0

MAGA Gov Greg Abbott Bashes ‘Racist’ Jasmine Crockett Over Redistricting Spat





“It wouldn’t be a day ending in ‘Y’ if Jasmine Crockett didn’t say something racist,” Abbott quipped.





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday tore into Rep. Jasmine Crockett and accused her of being “racist” after she argued that his redistricting plan would diminish the voting power of minority groups.





The Republican governor appeared on Fox News Sunday and dismissed his fellow Texan lawmaker’s concerns about the proposal, claiming her view was itself racially charged.





https://www.thedailybeast.com/maga-gov-greg-abbott-bashes-racist-jasmine-crockett-over-redistricting-spat/

Elon Musk resurfaces Harris tweet calling for Trump to be booted from Twitter in 2019 as she claims ‘free speech’ over Kimmel suspension





https://nypost.com/2025/09/20/us-news/elon-musk-resurfaces-kamala-harris-tweet-calling-for-trump-to-be-suspended-from-x-in-2019-amid-kimmel-drama/

Left-Wing Streamer Steven Bonnell, AKA “Destiny” Calls For Conservatives to be Killed More Often So They Will be Afraid to Attend Events Or Speak Out





Left-wing streamer Steve Bonnell, AKA “Destiny” called for conservatives to be killed more often so they will be afraid to attend events or speak out.





TPUSA founder and conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was gunned down last week by a far-left assassin who lived with a transgender partner.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/watch-left-wing-streamer-steve-bonnell-aka-destiny/

Liberals more likely to say political violence sometimes justified





https://thehill.com/national-security/5504569-americans-political-violence-poll/

Charlie Kirk Memorial Had “Over 100 Million Overall Streams”





The Charlie Kirk Memorial had over 100 million streams, according to Andrew Kolvet, the Charlie Kirk show producer and TPUSA spokesman.





He revealed, “Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie.”





https://headlines.americanlookout.com/charlie-kirk-memorial-had-over-100-million-streams/