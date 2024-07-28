🎼🎻 Sad News - Mali Ambush on Wagner PMC – 56 Wagner's against 1000 - part 1

Please read the continuation of descriptions, part 1 - 3 is all a continuation that wouldn't fit ... I waited 2 days, to decide to post these videos, so sad... Cynthia

During a joint operation, fighters of the Wagner PMC and soldiers of the local armed forces suffered heavy losses as a result of an ambush by Azawad militants. The militants are already spreading videos online of the killed and captive fighters. We will not post those videos.

A Wagner PMC Mi-24, allegedly covering the convoy, also seems to have been shot down.

🎼🎻 According to Rosich , the fighters of the “Wagner Group”, with the support of the whole of Mali, decided to take the main stronghold of the shepherds in the region and with the forces of the reconnaissance group went against almost a thousand.

As a result, in two days of fighting, a platoon of 56 fighters from the Wagner Group fell, and all of Mali fled. The forces of the shepherds in that region were about thousand people, “the last stronghold of the shepherds”

One of the commanders was killed among the shepherds.

🎼🎻Prisoners in Mali...Among the prisoners, not only Wagner, also Arabs and various security PMCs.

Reports that the commanders of Azawad have agreed to ransom Russian captives in Mali.

Most of the corpses in the video are FAMA soldiers. Azavad channels also write that prisoners will not be killed.

56 of our brothers fought against 1000 Shepherd militants. The battle was unequal, but they fought to the last.

There was an image said, it was a Shot down Wagner Mi-24 helicopter.

According to some information, the admin of Grey Zone (https://t.me/grey_zone) Telegram Channel died in Mali. Allegedly people recognized him in the videos published by the militants.His last post was this image on July 22nd. That post said describing an image posted:The Attack aircraft of the "Wagner Group" against the background of the MRAP "Typhoon" in one of the countries of the African Sahel.

Battle for Tin-Zautin: Azawadians held their positions

Since July 20, fighting has intensified in northern Mali. A raid was carried out on the village of In-Afarak , the control of which was declared ahead of schedule by the Malian Armed Forces. At the same time, another column of a dozen vehicles, including pickup trucks and armored cars, advanced towards Tin Zautin .

▪️On July 23, the advanced column reached Bugessa/Buresa , where no resistance was encountered. From that moment on, the Malian side’s plan to take control of the major stronghold of the separatists, Azawad, was revealed, which caused a new wave of refugees fearing the Malian armed forces (since all residents are initially considered potentially disloyal elements) .

Then the Algerian army deployed to the border so as not to create another humanitarian crisis related to refugees from northern Mali .

▪️In Bugessa , military personnel requested support, because the Azawad began to mobilize, gathering nearly a thousand people to hold the city and starting mining nearby territories. Extremely limited forces arrived to help.

