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Stan's Financial Warning Dream
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221 views • January 11, 2021
The Lord shared a dream with Pastor Stan and he shares with you today why that is important. With recent dreams of Pastor Dana Coverstone, and also the Lord speaking to Pastor Stan himself, the Lord is showing him that the Prophecy Club needs to start making some financial preparations for the near future. and you should too!
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/support.h...
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/support.h...
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