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Episode 48 - So Long 2021!
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20 views • December 27, 2021
Join Jeff for the last show of 2021! Special guests include Gabriel Clark (the first parent to sue over critical race theory), and author I.Q. Al Rassooli (to discuss the origin of Islam)
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Harris article: https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/12/647808/
https://www.flemingmethod.com
https://www.noleftturn.us
Email IQ al Rassooli: [email protected]
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Harris article: https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/12/647808/
https://www.flemingmethod.com
https://www.noleftturn.us
Email IQ al Rassooli: [email protected]
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