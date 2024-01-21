Create New Account
BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #24
TheREDWords
Published 16 hours ago

Revelation, chapter 19 introduces the absolute joy, wonder and amazement of Christ's long-awaited return to earth. In chapter 19, part 1, we learn about two important events that occur in heaven prior to King Jesus' return.

Transcripts are available on the www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, then click the TRANSCRIPTS button.

jesus christprophecyprophesyend timesrevelationsecond comingbema seatking jesusgods lovejesus saveslord jesusjudgement seat of christrevelation chapter 19bema seat judgementbema seat of christjudgement seat

