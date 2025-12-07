They Want Your Baby’s DNA: The Dark Side of ‘Personalized Medicine’ - Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson

We sat down with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson for a shocking deep dive into the rapid push for newborn DNA harvesting and the hidden dangers behind the rise of “personalized medicine.” They uncover how whole-genome sequencing, gene-therapy failures, national DNA databases, and the medical-industrial complex are converging into a system of unprecedented control over the next generation. This conversation will wake up parents, challenge long-held assumptions, and equip families to step back into the driver’s seat of their health decisions.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDr. Nick and Leah WilsonWEBSITE: www.StandForHealthFreedom.comBOOK: https://a.co/d/d9dbqThDr. Nick Wilson is a chiropractor, wellness expert, and leading voice in the movement to exit conventional medicine and return to principles of natural health, vitality, and personal responsibility. Over the past decade, he has helped tens of thousands of families step away from pill-for-ill healthcare and reclaim control of their health through lifestyle, mindset, nutrition, and chiropractic care.Leah Wilson, J.D. is an attorney, medical-freedom advocate, and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, one of the nation’s most influential organizations defending parental rights and informed consent. She specializes in exposing government overreach, protecting medical privacy, and equipping families to confidently navigate today’s rapidly shifting healthcare landscape.Together, Dr. Nick and Leah host the One Dream Podcast and co-authored Reclaim Vitality, a powerful guide for families ready to break free from Big Medicine and live naturally.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: