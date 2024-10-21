Mike Adams Is Clueless About The Two Biggest Truths Out There

.... Mike Adams hates the notion of Q and he thinks it's all fake and not real... this despite the fact that Trump has confirmed Q's existence, over 100 times... since just the beginning of THIS year! You'd have to be some kind of a moron not to be aware of this basic fact. That's a whole lot to be wrong about, on something so big. The only thing bigger and more impact-full on the world as a whole, is the biggest lie ever told to mankind... that the earth is a globe. This is an outright, provable lie. Mike Adams is not as smart as he thinks he is... to miss these super huge biggies, means he's going to get a lot wrong... to totally miss the truth behind 2 of the biggest stories in our lifetime, is inexcusable, and one would be wise not to take anything he says, very seriously.... if you can't get the big things correct, you're not going to be a great source for lessor things. And a preacher??? Please. A preacher who can't correctly interpret the very first paragraph in the Bible??? No clue about the firmament, at all? Seriously? The guy is clueless on the big stuff, yet he's so confident in his lofty, high-brow, "wisdom". Gag me. Just say no thank you to the know-it-all's that think they're so smart.... reality says otherwise.

Mike? Do your due diligence already, and take the corn cob out of your ass-hole while you're at it. Anyhow, besides all that, you're doing a great job, man!