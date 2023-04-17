THE TRUTH ABOUT THE TRANS AGENDA! - Transhumanism & The Great Reset!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the constant push by the media to promote child castration as SNL hires a so-called "non-binary" actress to propagandize cutting up children on live television.
While schools are making trans "rights" part of their curriculums and forcing insane gender confusion on children alongside drag queen story hours, it's important to understand what the real agenda is behind this all. Transhumanism.
It's been the goal of the technocrats for decades to weaken the masses, create gender confusion and bankrupt humans of their very humanity and human nature.
From the cashless society to the DNA altering eugenics operations to of course the notion of brain implant technology, this is all part of the same agenda to bring in a Great Reset.
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