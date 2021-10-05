"WE DON'T HAVE THE VIRUS ISOLATED OR CULTURED..." (english subtitles)

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A channel of the T.V. Spanish (El Toro) announces the response of the Ministry of Health to a judicial request. Español: Un canal de la T.V. Española (El Toro) anuncia la respuesta del Ministerio de Sanidad a un requerimiento judicial. España dice: "No tenemos el virus COVID 19 aislado ni cultivos del mismo" ¿Entonces... contra qué demonios están vacunando?