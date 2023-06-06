Create New Account
Banking in ammo. It’s time to stock and invest in ammo as an asset!
The Rogue Banshee
Published Yesterday |

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, I talk to AmmoDan from Ammo Squared. He will open our eyes to banking and investing in ammo as a financial asset.


Sponsors:

 • Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

 ◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

 • AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb

 • You – https://www.trb.fyi

 ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.


To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee


Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join


#podcast #ammo @TheRogueBanshee @Ammosquared



Join Me Today to Discuss:


• Stocking Ammo


• Banking in Ammo as currency


• Investing in Ammo as an Asset



Resources for today’s show:


Ammo Squared Website - https://ammosquared.com


Ammo Squared Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ammo_squared/


Ammo Squared Twitter - https://twitter.com/AmmoSquared


The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee


The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/


Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/


TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/


Remember to comment and join the discussion.



Product of the Show:


I love my Savior Equipment Shooting Mat. Since I shoot in the national forest, there are no benches to shoot from so shooting prone becomes your friend.


Check it out at https://amzn.to/42qAPKa


Video of the Show:


How to mount a scope like a pro - https://youtu.be/7xTqfHG-QVU


-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

 [email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
