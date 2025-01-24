THINK ABOUT IT! I MEAN SERIOUSLY THINK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6'7 Podcast: POO'etry: feat.Sabrina Wallace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHMJoZajAZs
International Telecommunications Union-United Nations: ITU: INTERNET OF BIO‑NANO THINGS: A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
AND KEY CHALLENGES
https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882220829171417295?t=9mYEgVQdaTBl8fald9IhIA&s=19
Project | IoBNT
Duration: 01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026
Internet of Bio-Nano-Things
https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882223547512508453?t=6VYIwtGtE_QAw69I7yWMDA&s=19
iobnt projects https://www.google.com/search?q=iobnt+projects&sca_esv=9b1c519d3a3ca52f&sxsrf=AHTn8zo16hS1srJ0BH8jxQogtA0T9nZ4tA%3A1737591917446&ei=bYyRZ7rsGu6s0PEPvrKbEQ&oq=iobnt+projects&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIg5pb2JudCBwcm9qZWN0czIFEAAY7wUyBRAAGO8FMgUQABjvBTIFEAAY7wVImRVQ9wZYoQtwAHgAkAEAmAGYAaABigaqAQMwLja4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgOgArUDwgIMEAAYgAQYsAMYExgNwgILEAAYsAMYExgNGB7CAg0QABiwAxgTGAgYDRgewgIIEAAYsAMY7wXCAgUQIRigAcICBBAhGBWYAwCIBgGQBgySBwMwLjOgB_sX&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=iobnt%20projects
It's pretty bad when they put it out on their own Twitter and it's still a "conspiracy theory" 🤣
Nano.gov 20 years!
ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/
Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19
Just another University doing Jobs Under The Banner Of SDG-DIGITAL 6G-IoBnT-IMT-2030
Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time.
https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=bAY4_3d-i2W9BP5r4r9yCQ&s=19
https://nyuad.my.salesforce-sites.com/Events/NYUEventRegistration?event=MHnZzCCnTdB9ZVLrbWlugQ_3D_3D