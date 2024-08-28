Longlegs: The Freedomain Movie Review

In this episode, I delve into a detailed and critical review of the movie "Long Legs." I critique it as a collection of horror movie cliches, from killer clowns to creepy dolls, expressing disappointment in the excessive use of jump scares. I highlight the lack of coherence in the plot, pointing out inconsistencies in character development and world-building. Additionally, I explore the deeper themes of single mothers making deals with the devil, drawing parallels to societal issues. I discuss the symbolism of the free dolls and the movie's ending, offering a comprehensive analysis of its thematic elements and character portrayals.





