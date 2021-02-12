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Los Angeles Man Exposes REPTILIAN Rulers! (Gang Stalking Feb. 2021)
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219 views • February 12, 2021
In 2013 I uploaded my first reptilian exposure movie and was immediately buzzed by LAPD helicopters and stalked in various ways, to become what is called a targeted individual. This is a covert REPTILIAN program to subdue, destroy, drive crazy anyone they cannot immediately kill who poses a threat of exposure to their existence among us. It has kept up these eight years and I maintain throughout that it is these REPTILIANS that are behind all the evil we are seeing, from fake wars, to vaccines causing autism. They are devils, and we must rid our world of them.
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
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Richard Bruce
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Calabasas, CA 91372
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Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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