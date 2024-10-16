Optogenetics & The Secret Worldwide NanoTech Experiment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millions Murdered — Still No Answers
* A peer-reviewed study documented at least 55 undeclared chemical elements in the ’rona gene therapy vaxxes (from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinopharm & Sputnik V).
* They include several toxic elements — i.e. Aluminum, Titanium, Arsenic, Lead, Uranium etc.
* Researchers have deduced that the jabs are part of a secret worldwide nano-technological experimentation program.
* These crimes against humanity have still gone unanswered.
* The plandemic gave mad scientists an excuse to inject billions of humans with a mysterious cocktail of nanotech.
* Researchers at La Quinta Columna have pointed out a possible relationship between the shots and invisible light from our mobile phones.
Reese Reports | 16 October 2024
https://rumble.com/v5iw7a3-optogenetics-and-the-secret-worldwide-nanotech-experiment.html